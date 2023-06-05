Surat: Municipal Corporation celebrated ‘World Environment Day’ at Biodiversity Park

Tree plantation and home gardening workshop was organized today on the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’ in Biodiversity Park project selected under Cities Challenge Scheme. The theme of the program was zero plastic usage and tree plantation.

In this program, the tree plantation program was inaugurated by Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Pareshbhai Patel and Manpa Commissioner Shalini Agarwal. Officers and officers of Surat Municipal Corporation were present in this tree plantation programme.

After that, Surat’s home and terrace gardening expert Anupamaben Desai informed the citizens present at the Biodiversity Park about the essentials of home gardening and interesting ways to make it easy. Also he explained to the people that how home gardening plays a role as a stress buster. In addition, the contractors and their supervisors and workers of the Biodiversity Park Project were given an understanding of the Miyawaki plantation method. In the end jute bags, caps, Biodiversity Park brochures and saplings were distributed to all the citizens participating in the program by the home gardening expert.