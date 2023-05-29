Surat: Municipal Corporation got 3.40 lakh square meters of Umber for solid waste

With the inclusion of new villages in the Surat Municipal Corporation, the process of appointing a consultant has been started for the Municipal Corporation to take NOC for solid disposal on 3.40 lakh square meters of two government numbers of Umber. Municipal officials have shown the possibility of scientific disposal of waste at this site for 15 years in these areas.

The Surat Municipal Corporation was expanded with the inclusion of 31 villages in 27 gram panchayats and two municipalities. There is a need for a new landfill site for the disposal of solid waste. 40469 square meters of land will be acquired in block number 199 of Uber village of Choryasi taluka. The Municipal Commissioner had coordinated with the District Magistrate for a total of 3.40 lakh square meters of land. This place has been handed over to the Municipal Corporation team by the Mamlatdar of Chaurasi.

To process and treat the quantity of solid waste generated from the city on this land in a scientific manner, operations will be carried out according to the guidelines of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The municipality has planned to create necessary infrastructure like road parking, workshop, storm drainage sewer line centralized processing plant, sanitary landfill cell compound wall, water line, street light, officer building as per self funding and public private partnership. For this work, Central Government’s Finance Commission of Swachh Bharat Mission 2015 and various schemes will also get grants.

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 Act approval of all the departments of CRZ, Environment Clearance, GPCB, Airport, Forest is required before starting the waste plant and landfill site on Umber land. To take all these approvals, the municipality has appointed an environmental expert consultant.