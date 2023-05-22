Surat: Municipal Corporation removes banners and illegal hoardings including religious programmes, tuition classes

Religious and commercial illegal banners and hoardings are increasing in the city of Surat during the holidays. The work of removing illegal banners and hoardings installed at many places in Varachha B (Sarthana) zone of Municipal Corporation has started from today.

At present, when the holiday situation is going on in Surat, banners and hoardings are being put up illegally on city circles, roads and electric poles at many places of the Municipal Corporation. Most illegal banners and hoardings are for advertising educational businesses and religious events. Today, the campaign to remove the illegally installed banners has been started by Varachha B Zone.

Commercial stalls have been set up beside the municipal footpaths. The work of removing its verandah has also been started. Mandap is sold at roadside stalls or dumped by lorries, along with cold drinks such as mango juice. The pressure of the mandap is also a kind of coercion without taking anyone’s permission. Action has been started as soon as Varachha Zone receives the complaint.