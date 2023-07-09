Surat: Municipal Corporation’s garden became a swimming pool in the rain

Due to gross negligence of Surat Municipal Corporation, despite spending lakhs of rupees, within a few years the garden near the Causeway has become like a swimming pool. There is only one garden for public recreation in the Causeway area, with large numbers of parents bringing their children on Sundays. Within a few rains, the garden was flooded and the children were forced to play in dirty water. There is a fear of accidents due to this rain water.

<p>On the Rander-Singanpore Causeway Road of Surat Municipal Corporation, a garden has been constructed near the Causeway on Singanpore Road, in which sports equipment for children has been kept. There is only one garden for children to play in this area, so many people are coming to this garden with their kids on weekends. But due to lack of proper maintenance of this garden, the garden is getting dirty. Due to the rain this morning, the garden looks like a swimming pool and the children are playing in it.</p> <p>Due to the rain, there has also been mud, due to which the children are facing trouble. Due to the accumulation of water in the garden, there is also a fear of mosquitoes to flourish, due to which the possibility of mosquito-borne diseases cannot be ruled out. The condition of the only garden for children to play on Causeway Road has deteriorated due to rains, with locals demanding immediate repairs.</p>