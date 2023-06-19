Surat: Municipal Corporation’s Katargam zone office will be developed on the theme of ‘Solar Village’

While Surat has been a statewide leader in generating energy through solar power plants to reduce the burden on the municipal exchequer, a work order to set up 13 MW more solar power plants has also been announced. Along with this, a strategy has also been decided to develop Katargam Zone Office of Surat Municipal Corporation as ‘Net Energy Zero Building’ like the country’s first ‘Solar Village’ Modhera by December-2023.

Light and Fire Committee Chairman Kishor Miyani said that Surat Municipality is using AC in various projects and plants with the energy generated from solar power plant. 38.7 MW wind power is being operated by the Municipal Corporation at different 6 places. Due to which the Municipal Corporation has so far been able to save Rs 305 crore in electricity bills. In January-2013, the municipality started energy savings with a 100 kW capacity solar power plant in the Science Center. Surat became the first municipality in the state to set up grid-connected solar power plants as per the tariff order of the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission.

After the success of solar based power generation sector, Surat Municipal Corporation, pioneer in optimum utilization of green energy, has also planned to develop Katargam Zone Office as Net Energy Zero building from December-2023. Municipal sources say that in the current year’s budget, a provision of one crore was also made for this operation.