Surat: Municipal fire team leaves for Okha area affected by Cyclone Biporjoy

The threat of cyclonic storm Biporjoy in Gujarat Sea has almost averted from Surat. A team from Surat Municipal Corporation’s fire department has been dispatched with rescue and relief material to the area which is likely to be most affected by the storm.

Cyclone Biporjoy brought strong winds to Surat which uprooted trees at some places. Although this storm has passed through South Gujarat, but its effect will not be seen much in Surat. This storm will have a serious impact in many areas of Saurashtra including Okha.

While giving the information, BK Parikh, Officer, Fire Department, said that as a precautionary measure, a team of Surat Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department has been sent to Okha. Which includes 1 fire officer, 2 drivers and 5 firemen. Emergency rescue vehicles with rescue equipment have left for Okha for rescue operations.