Surat: Murder plan to compete with suspense film

A shocking revelation has come to light in the incident of robbery and attempt to murder that took place three days back in Surat’s Katargam. A motorcycle-borne land broker and his friend were attacked with knives and robbed of their mobile phones on a public road near Katargam Laxmikant Society. In which the Surat Crime Branch police registered a case against three including a minor and arrested four accused.

The shocking reason came to the fore in the interrogation of the arrested accused. To avenge the suicide of the accused’s wife a year ago, the husband and his friends hatched a robbery conspiracy. The young man was stabbed in the chest after planning the murder. At that time, the Crime Branch had exposed the reason behind converting the entire incident into a robbery.

DCP Rupal Solanki told about the complete facts behind this crime of robbery and murder that the four arrested accused gave information. A youth named Ajit alias Ajju Ranchodbhai Bhalia is the main accused who is still absconding. And he had hatched the conspiracy of mobile robbery to kill Sagar.

Planned to kill Sagar who had illicit relationship with his wife

DCP Rupal Solanki said, absconding main accused Ajju’s wife had committed suicide a year ago. It was rumored that his wife was having an affair with Sagar. Not only this, Sagar had the photo of Ajju’s wife and was blackmailing her. So Ajju believed that it was because of Sagar that his wife committed suicide a year back. On the basis of suspicion, a plan was made to kill Sagar.

The conspiracy of mobile robbery was hatched to kill the young man

A shocking thing has come to light in the interrogation of the accused arrested by the Crime Branch police. In fact, there was an intention to kill Sagar for which a conspiracy was hatched to rob him of the mobile.