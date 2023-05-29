Surat: Murdered husband and wife found dead bodies thrown from Singanpur Causeway Tapi embankment

A dead body of a husband and wife was found murdered and thrown from acacia bushes near the embankment of Tapi river near Singanpur Weir cum Causeway within the limits of Chowkbazar police station of Surat. There was a gap of 80 feet between their bodies. The bodies of both were wrapped in a sheet and their hands and feet were also tied. The body of the woman was found early in the morning. The body of the young man was found in the afternoon. Both were identified in the evening. Both lived in Palanpur village area.

According to the information received from the Chowk Bazar police station, the Chowk Bazar police found the dead body of an unknown girl of 25 to 30 years old tied in a sheet made of acacia near the Tapi river embankment near Weir cum Causeway. His hands and feet were tied. He has a tattoo written in English on his hand. Taking possession of the dead woman’s body, the PM was sent to Smear Hospital for investigation. Police found the body of a 25 to 30-year-old youth wrapped in a sheet 80 feet away from where the girl’s body was found.

On Sunday, when the Chowkbazar police found two dead bodies one after the other, there was chaos. Both were identified late in the evening as husband and wife. The name of the youth is Kaushik Nawabhai Rawat and his wife Kalpana Kaushik Rawat (both residence near Bholenath Dalbati Hotel, Jhagadiya Circle, Palanpur village original residence, Dahod). The bodies of both were wrapped in a sheet and their hands and feet were tied. Chowkbazar police have registered a case of murder against unknown accused. The postmortem of both is pending but injury marks have been found on the neck of both. That’s why the police suspect that both have been strangled to death.