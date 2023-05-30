Surat: National bird peacock found dead in the lobby of special ward of Civil Hospital

Carcass of national bird peacock was found today in the lobby of Surat Civil Special Ward. When the nurse came to know about this, she informed the RMO about it. After this the forest department was informed. At present, the Forest Department is engaged in the investigation of the peacock’s death.

Peacock found dead in lobby of special ward

The death of national bird peacock in Surat Civil Hospital has come into the limelight. The peacock was found dead today in the lobby of the special ward on the second floor of the hospital. Cleaning Inspector Pooja said that the incident is sad. The employees informed the RMO after finding the peacock dead. After which the information of the incident was given to the forest department.

probably died hitting the net

There is a possibility that the peacock may have died after colliding with the mesh while going out after entering the open net of Agassi of the special ward. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Forest Department reached the Civil Hospital. At present, further action is being taken by taking possession of the dead peacock’s body.

The dead body of the peacock has been taken into custody by the forest department.

Surat Civil Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Govekar said, after coming to know about the incident, he informed the forest department. Preliminary findings suggest that Peacock had entered the hospital ward, but could not get out and may have died. At present, the Forest Department has taken possession of the dead body of the peacock. Now the reasons for the peacock’s death will be known in the investigation.