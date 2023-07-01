Surat: ‘National Doctor’s Day’ celebrated at Civil Hospital

‘National Doctor’s Day’ was celebrated with enthusiasm by ‘The Trained Nurses Association of India-Surat’ at Surat Civil Hospital’s Kidney Building. Nursing sisters celebrated Doctor’s Day by blowing balloons symbolizing peace, cutting cakes, saluting doctors.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal Kadiwala, Nursing Council said that ‘National Doctor’s Day’ is celebrated to appreciate the service and dedication of the life saving doctors who take care of the happy health of the child before and after birth. Angelic doctors wearing white aprons are a boon to mankind, whose faith has been lost during the worldwide corona pandemic.

He further said that the new Civil Hospital, the largest in South Gujarat, is leaving no stone unturned to take care of the health of the people. He also said that free health related services are being provided by the doctors and nursing staff to all the needy people. Talking about the mutual intimacy between the patient and the doctor, he said that the smile of the doctor proves to be more effective than the medicine for the patient.

Along with this, Kadiwala appreciated the service of doctors for saving human life from danger during disasters like Corona epidemic, rail and plague. He also talked about the important role of nurses in medical services, considering the doctor on one side of the coin and the nurse on the other. He said that the doctors treated the sick patients like family members and gave good health to the patients.

On this occasion Medical Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Govekar, RMO Dr. Ketan Nayak, Dean of Government Medical College Dr. Ragini Verma, Principal of Government Nursing College Indravati Rao, Dr. Ashwin Vasava, Dr. Prithviben Kapadia, Dr. Nilesh Kachadia, various Doctors of the departments, Faculty of College of Nursing, Head Nurse, Staff Nurse and other Nursing staff were present.