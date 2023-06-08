Surat: Negligence of the private travel driver, the girder broke when the bus drove through the restricted underpass

A shocking video has come to the fore from Surat’s Velanja area. In which the bus driver broke the girder of the underpass. The driver of the private bus did not stop even though a part of the girder was on top of the bus. The bus full of passengers was driven away despite a huge iron girder on top of the bus. Due to this gross negligence of the driver, even an innocent person could have lost his life. Now the video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Travels driver broke the girder

An iron girder was placed under the bridge near Velanza to prevent a large vehicle from entering the underpass. Usually this type of girder is placed above the entrance of a railway station or a city, so that heavy vehicles cannot enter the road, but here the limit has been crossed. The driver of Ghanshyam Travels initially drove the bus despite the entry restrictions on this road and broke the girder on the road and took it with him. While passing under the bridge, regardless of the girder, it went straight out, due to which the girder broke.

part of the girder on the roof of a bus

The driver of Private Travels was seen driving as if he was not worried about anyone. He forced his bus to pass under the girder, while there was no way for a larger vehicle to pass. Due to which the girder was broken but a part of it remained on the roof above the bus. This thick iron belt was obviously very heavy, but despite being a part of the girder above, the trawl continued, much to the horror of nearby motorists. If this thick iron girder had fallen on a driver or a passerby, there could have been a danger to life, but it is clear here how careless the drivers of private travels are.