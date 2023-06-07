Surat: New initiative of VN Godhani School

Taking a new initiative, VN Godhani School of Surat city has decided to bring changes in the infrastructure and teaching method of the school as per the ideas, thoughts and suggestions of the teachers. For this, the school management had organized a presentation program for the teachers. In which the teachers presented their ideas and suggestions to the school management through presentation.

Trustee of the school, Govind Bhai Dholakia told that what kind of changes need to be made in the school, what kind of problems the teachers are facing while teaching, no one other than the teachers can tell. In such a situation, V.N. Godhani School provided a platform to the teachers to present their views. A presentation program was organized for the teachers at Avadh Utopia. In which 80 teachers from junior KG to class 12 of the school were asked to keep their words.

The special thing about this presentation was that instead of telling what they have done till now and what they are doing now, the teachers had to express their views on what changes they want in the school. Each teacher was given 4 to 6 minutes for presentation.

The purpose behind this new initiative was that if the ideas of the teachers are sown in the school, then the teachers develop a sense of belongingness towards the school, which directly reflects in the education of the children. At the same time, the thoughts of the teachers remain alive for a long time in the school.

Vardan Bhai Kabra of Fountain Head School, writer and thinker Mita Ben Zaveri, Ashish Bhai Vakil, Vice Chairman of Public Education Society, Ajit Bhai Shah, Secretary, Jeevan Bharti School were present to judge the presentation of the teachers. He selected the best six presentations and honored the teachers who presented these six presentations.

School Director Bhavesh Lathia and Principal Divya Gajjar told that whatever ideas and suggestions given by the teachers in the presentation program related to the infrastructure of the school will be placed before the architect and whatever ideas, ideas and suggestions have been presented by the school will be presented to the architect. Will be put forward and changes will be made in the infrastructure of the school. Similarly, the ideas and suggestions presented regarding education will also be placed before the expert team and changes will be made in the education system according to the teachers.