Surat: New Ring Road reverberated with screams, two luxury cars collided, 2 killed

A horrific accident took place on the new ring road on Khadsad Road in Sarthana area of ​​Surat, in which two people died. While one person is seriously injured and has been admitted to a private hospital. On knowing about the whole incident, the fire brigade reached the spot and took out the injured in the car. At present, the police is further investigating the entire incident.

a sudden accident

A new ring road is being built in Surat, in which two luxury cars collided head-on on a four-lane road on Sarthana Khadsad Road. When the Ertiga car and the Harrier car collided, the occupants of both were seriously injured, so they were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. It is learned that two of them died in a private hospital.

crowd gathered on the spot

The local people came running after getting the information of the accident. A crowd of people gathered, who took people to the hospital through 108 ambulances. Later, the fire brigade was also informed, then the fire brigade reached the spot and pulled the people out by cutting the sheets of the car.

People were traveling in both the luxury cars, but due to the high speed of both, the passengers were injured after the collision. The collision of the cars was so terrible that after cutting the sheets of both the cars, the fire brigade staff took the people out of the car.