Surat: Newly constructed bridge over Mindhona river collapses in Tapi district

Dr. Tusharbhai Chowdhary (Parliament, Gujarat and former Union Minister, Government of India), Darshan Kumar A. Nayak (General Secretary, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee), Bhilabhai Gameet (President, Tapi District Congress) on the collapse of the newly constructed bridge over the Mindhona river in Tapi district The committee has submitted a written memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding proper investigation and strict action against the guilty.

Cooperative leader and farmer pioneer and Gujarat Pradesh Congress general secretary Darshan Nayak informed that the newly constructed over built by the road construction department of Panchayat at a cost of more than 2 crores on the road from RTO office Teachak Pura to Degama on Mindhona river in Tapi district. The bridge collapsed on Wednesday.

Bridges and over bridges built in earlier times are still standing today, but in today’s modern times, in spite of new technology, the incident of collapse of the newly constructed bridge built at a cost of crores of rupees is extremely serious. In this regard, the following issues need to be properly investigated, so that the cause of the collapse of the bridge can be ascertained and action can be taken against those responsible.

When local leaders and conscious citizens of Surat and Tapi district complain about deficiencies in the construction of roads, bridges and overbridges or make representations to the administrative machinery, no action is taken by the administrative machinery due to political manipulation of that representation Is. Roads, bridges or overbridges are collapsing due to not taking such representations seriously.

Taking seriously the incident of over bridge collapse on Mindhona river in Tapi district, constitute an inquiry committee. Proper investigation has been done to take legal action in public interest against any agency responsible for the over bridge collapse. Blacklist the responsible agency so that no such incident happens in future.