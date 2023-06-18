Surat: No person will remain without a house till 2024, such a resolution: CR. Patil

BJP’s businessmen and enlightened citizens convention was organized at a hotel on Surat Dumas Road. In which Gujarat State BJP President CR in front of diamond, cloth, jeweler, builder leaders. Patil and Union Minister Darshana Jardosh described the work of service, good governance and poor welfare done by the Modi government in 9 years.

Darshana Zardosh said that the two vaccines that were given during the Corona period, that’s why today we are sitting in self-reliant India, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not invented the vaccine, we would not have been sitting here. 25 trains have been started.

BJP President C.R. Patil said that so far 17 to 18 crore people have been given ready houses, covering 3.5 crore families. There is a resolution that in 2024 not a single person will remain without a home. 80 crore people have been given free food grains through ration for two and a half years. Free treatment up to 5 lakhs available under Ayushman card has also been increased to 10 lakhs.