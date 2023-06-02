Surat: Nobel Public School’s 100% result in 12th board exam

If there is a strong morale and intention to achieve the goal, then a person overcomes the biggest challenge and achieves the goal. Prince Rajesh Gadhia, a student of Noble Public School did something similar. Prince, who is physically challenged and suffering from visual impairment, has brought laurels to his parents and school by securing A-1 grade in the 12th board examination.

School director Prashant Bhai told that Prince is the son of a normal family. His father sells clothes on a cart and the family lives in a rented house. Prince has been suffering from vision impairment since childhood. He has number 24 in one eye and 26 in the other. Due to which he cannot read writing even at a distance of one foot. From the time he took admission in the school in the first grade, he was a challenge for us.