Surat: Nobel Public School’s 100% result in 12th board exam

If there is a strong morale and intention to achieve the goal, then a person overcomes the biggest challenge and achieves the goal. Prince Rajesh Gadhia, a student of Noble Public School did something similar. Prince, who is physically challenged and suffering from visual impairment, has brought laurels to his parents and school by securing A-1 grade in the 12th board examination.
School director Prashant Bhai told that Prince is the son of a normal family. His father sells clothes on a cart and the family lives in a rented house. Prince has been suffering from vision impairment since childhood. He has number 24 in one eye and 26 in the other. Due to which he cannot read writing even at a distance of one foot. From the time he took admission in the school in the first grade, he was a challenge for us.
prince trying to read <p> </p> <p>When the teachers of the school accepted this challenge, the Prince also worked hard on his behalf. He cannot see what is written on the black board. From which he used to write from his classmate's notebook. He had solved 30-30 papers as revision for the board examination and Prince has obtained A-1 grade in the 12th board examination held in March 2023. </p> <p>School Principal Ashish Bhai told that Prince may be physically disabled, but he is intelligent in studies. Whenever he got stuck on a question, he would not move away from the teacher until he understood the question. Acharya informed that another student of the school has also secured A-1 grade. Whereas, 11 students were successful in getting A-2 grade. The result of the school was 100%. A total of 39 students appeared in the exam, all of them passed.</p>