Surat: Now 50% off on making charges of 22KT gold and antique jewelery at Kalamandir Jewelers

Kalamandir Jewellers, a leading retail jeweler with showrooms in Surat, Vapi, Bharuch and Kosamba has launched an exciting offer of flat 50% off on making charges of all 22KT gold jewelery and antique jewellery. This limited time discount offer will be available at Kalamandir Jewelers showrooms from 10th July to 31st August as part of Suvarna Mohotsav. This offer of 50% discount on making charge has been started keeping in mind the upcoming festive season and upcoming wedding season.

With this amazing offer, customers can flaunt their love for jewelery and make significant savings. This offer is being offered without any minimum or maximum purchase limit, allowing customers to choose from a wide selection of over 10,000 designs and jewellery.

Kalamandir Jewelers’ extensive jewelery collection includes bracelets, chains, rings, mangalsutras, kadas, necklaces, pendants, earrings, pendant sets and much more. Additionally, Kalamandir Jewelers is also offering an extensive bridal collection, which makes it an ideal choice for those preparing for a wedding celebration.

Commenting on the offer, Milan Shah, Director, Kalamandir Jewelers said, “We are delighted to announce Suvarna Mohotsav, a flat 50% discount on making charges across all 22KT gold jewelery and antique jewelery for our customers. is our exclusive offering. At Kalamandir Jewellers, we are committed to provide fine quality jewellery, which is a seamless blend of modernity with tradition. This offering is an opportunity for the customers to explore our wide range of designs and appreciate the richness of our brand. And presents a golden opportunity to experience the beauty.

Transparency and quality are of utmost importance at Kalamandir Jewellers. Each piece of gold jewelery sold is hallmarked, ensuring complete transparency and giving customers utmost assurance of authenticity.

For over 36 years, Kalamandir Jewelers is renowned for its unique designs and world-class craftsmanship. The brand has carved a niche in the hearts of consumers by offering jewelery to suit all generations and occasions. Kalamandir Jewelers prides itself on being a preferred destination for jewelery of every family member’s choice.