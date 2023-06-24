Surat: Now Corona is not officially an epidemic, yet the police have to test the accused

Corona, which has stopped the pace of the whole world, is no longer officially a global epidemic, but due to the timely decision of the Home Department, the police still have to test the accused. For RTPCR investigation of more than 25 accused in a police station from one hour to three hours per hour, the accused has been wasted.

In the year 2019, Corona raised its head and the whole world gradually came under its influence. Due to the situation like lockdown, the speed of the whole world seemed to stop at one time. However, even then the crimes did not reduce and the police had to do their job. At that time, the accused who were caught in serious crimes, were they reported for corona before being presented in court or handed over to jail.

A public interest litigation was filed in the court that the accused who is appearing in the court should know whether he has corona or not. After the court’s order in this regard, before arresting the accused, they were sent to a government hospital for RTPCR test to find out whether they are corona positive or not, and this process is still going on.

In the most difficult times of Corona, the police had to wait a long time for the RTPCR test of the accused. However, today when the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared that Corona is no longer a global pandemic, even then the police arrests the accused of a serious crime, it takes one hour to three hours to get his RTPCR test done. takes time. Generally, the police have to go to the hospital to conduct RTPCR test for more than 25 accused of different crimes in a police station.