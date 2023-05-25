Surat: Now Indigo Airlines will start flights to Kolkata, Indore and Udaipur

Indigo Airlines has decided to start flights on the successful route of Spice, which has completed air operations from Surat. Indigo will start flights from Surat to Udaipur and Ujjain from July 1 and Surat-Kolkata flights from July 3. IndiGo will deploy a 180-seater Airbus for the Kolkata flights. While Udaipur, Ujjain can currently deploy 72 seater ATR class aircraft for flight. If ticket booking gets a good response, a bigger aircraft can also be kept.

There is a slight decrease in the number of passengers in April 2023 as compared to March 2023. While there were 1,12,833 passengers in March, 1,11,344 passengers were recorded in April. In which 3628 passengers arrived in the only international flight of Sharjah-Surat.

Although I see most flights being packed during the holidays. From January 2023, the number of passengers is increasing every month. 99,655 passengers traveled through Surat airport in January, 94,013 in February, 1,12,833 in March and 1,11,344 in April.

In April, 1,07,716 domestic and 3628 international passengers arrived. Maximum passengers were from Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai, Jaipur routes. Surat airport has seen a gradual increase in the number of passengers in the last four months.