Surat: On June 21, 1.25 lakh people will make a yoga record together

Tomorrow, June 21, on World Yoga Day, more than 1.25 lakh people will register their names in the Guinness Book of World Records by doing yoga together at Y Junction. Preparations were finalized by the Municipal Corporation, Police and Collector Office for the state level yoga program to be held in Surat.
Before this yoga program, different yogas were practiced in different areas of the city. The people of Surat, who have become more health conscious after the Corona period, have welcomed the new type of yoga along with ‘Mate Yoga’. The latest ‘aerial yoga’ and ‘yoga garba’ are becoming favourites. Apart from this, ‘Aerial Yoga’, which is effective for flexibility, back pain, physical fitness, and ‘Yoga Garba’, which gives physical and mental fitness due to the rhythmic confluence of clapping with music, has become popular and these different yoga poses Will be seen in different groups.
New forms of yoga welcomed

Tomorrow, on the occasion of World Yoga Day, yoga gurus associated with various organizations will conduct yoga to the people in Surat. Yoga trainer Dishaben Jhaveri says Surat residents are always up for trying something new. So I thought of introducing aerial yoga in my classes and for this I took full training from a European trainer based in Mumbai then started aerial yoga classes in Surat which got great response.

People of all ages and even complete beginners can learn yoga without any limits. There are countless new poses in aerial yoga, he said. Meditation can also be done in the swing. Health conscious women are attracted to this yoga because of easy and fast reduction of inches, good flexibility and relief from back pain.

Government employees practicing yoga before Yoga Day at Athwa Police Parade Ground

Anish Rangrej, associated with Yoga Garba, says, along with aerial yoga, 'Yoga Garba' has become very popular among urban people as well. Combining Garba with Yoga is an innovative attempt to maintain physical and mental health.

He says that this is a new invention to popularize two ancient Indian cultures like Yoga and Garba worldwide with a scientific approach. Garba involves clapping hands and tapping feet to the music.

Because of this, receiving specific acupressure points on the palms and feet provides physical benefits. This rhythmic practice of yoga with asanas, pranayama and meditation leads to mental, physical and spiritual well-being which is called 'Yoggarba'. Similarly, with new yoga and garba, tomorrow more than 1.25 lakh people will be seen doing yoga.