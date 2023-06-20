Surat: On June 21, 1.25 lakh people will make a yoga record together

Tomorrow, June 21, on World Yoga Day, more than 1.25 lakh people will register their names in the Guinness Book of World Records by doing yoga together at Y Junction. Preparations were finalized by the Municipal Corporation, Police and Collector Office for the state level yoga program to be held in Surat.

Before this yoga program, different yogas were practiced in different areas of the city. The people of Surat, who have become more health conscious after the Corona period, have welcomed the new type of yoga along with ‘Mate Yoga’. The latest ‘aerial yoga’ and ‘yoga garba’ are becoming favourites. Apart from this, ‘Aerial Yoga’, which is effective for flexibility, back pain, physical fitness, and ‘Yoga Garba’, which gives physical and mental fitness due to the rhythmic confluence of clapping with music, has become popular and these different yoga poses Will be seen in different groups.