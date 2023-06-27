Surat: On the 61st birthday of Gautam Adani, the Adani Foundation donated so much blood that 61,000 lives could be saved.

Adani Foundation proudly announces that a national level blood donation drive was organized successfully on 24th June, the 61st birthday of Gautam Adani.

This day was celebrated as Adani Day in Adani Group. The initiative received unprecedented support from Adani Group employees who came together to contribute towards a common cause. All of them together donated 20,621 units of blood, which is approximately equal to 8,200 litres. This donation will help save an estimated 61,000 lives. This blood donation drive was organized at more than 250 locations in 22 states and was accomplished with the efforts of more than 3,000 employees.

This blood will be used to provide support to patients through elements such as whole blood, PCV, platelet concentrate, plasma, FFP, cryoprecipitate and albumin. This year’s blood donation drive has surpassed last year’s record of 14,657 units of blood. Adani Foundation Chairperson Dr. Preeti Adani thanked everyone for their unprecedented support and contribution in blood donation.

I am grateful for the amazing support shown by our employees. Your blood donation demonstrates our sensitivity and reinforces our commitment to making a positive impact in our communities. I appreciate the dedication of the Adani family to uplift the society.

Adani Foundation has always been dedicated to solving societal challenges and contributing to sustainable development. Through initiatives like blood donation drive, the foundation aims to make a difference in the lives of people.