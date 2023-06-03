Surat: On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, employees reached the Municipal Corporation and Administration buildings by bicycle

Today, on the occasion of World Cycle Day, many activities are taking place as part of an effort to bring the cycle into use. On the occasion of World Cycle Day, cycle lovers organized various programs in Surat. A commendable effort was also made by the mayor of Surat city, he reached the Municipal Corporation office by bicycle.

The mayor appealed for more use of bicycles

Mayor of Surat city Hemali Boghavala said that on the occasion of World Environment Day, I have come from home to Municipal Corporation on bicycle. Everyone should contribute in their own way to save the environment. A female employee of Surat Corporation who has been commuting from her home to the corporation by bicycle for the last 25-30 years. Thank you very much to all of you and I also appeal to my other employees and people to use bicycle once a week or even once in a fortnight, so that your health will be good and pollution will also be reduced.

Mayor reached from home on corporation’s bicycle

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, an effort has been made by the mayor of Surat city as part of a message to the city dwellers. From the mayor’s residence at Adajan, via Adajan Chowk market, took a bicycle and reached the Municipal Corporation office at Mughalisara. Not only the Mayor, but some employees also reached various zone offices including the corporation by bicycle.

Using a bicycle reduces pollution

The population of Surat city is increasing continuously and the number of vehicles is also increasing significantly. Due to the high number of vehicles in the city, traffic has also become a major problem. Bridges are being constructed continuously by the corporation, yet the problem of traffic does not seem to be resolved. The climate of Surat city has also deteriorated due to excessive use of vehicles. Pollution is increasing, which is also very harmful for the health of the people. If people use more cycles, the amount of pollution can be reduced and their health can also be improved.