Surat: On the occasion of World Environment Day, a workshop was organized by the women’s branch of the Chamber.

A Kala Parv workshop was organized by the women’s wing of South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) on the occasion of World Environment Day. Participating 25 women entrepreneurs and over 30 visitors took up the challenge of painting old denim jeans to make them more attractive, reusing waste glass bottles, painting organic dyes on fabric like scarves and recycling old glass bottles and Learn how to be more attractive. Taught to transform literature on the importance of art with Dot Mandala Art.

Women entrepreneurs participating in the Style Your Denim workshop were taught how to transform old denim jeans into stylish denim under the supervision of expert fabric artists. How to dye denim by instructor Mansi Virani? How to make designs on it with different simple patterns? Which colors to use and how to apply those colors? How to care for denim before and after hand painting? Other things were taught. The women entrepreneurs were taught by the trainer to use light colors for easy application on denim.

Women entrepreneurs participating in the Upcycle Your Glass Bottle workshop were taught how to repurpose old glass bottles into different glasses. Instructor Manish Vyas told how to make drinking glasses from empty old glass bottles. Glass bottles for sustainability are turned into platters, planters, jars, mugs and drinking glasses. He gave information about polishing the glass by cutting it with a machine.

Make prints using natural dyes The women entrepreneurs participating in the workshop were taught how to make a one-of-a-kind botanical print stall using natural dyes. Instructor Twinkle Surana teaches the art of turning food scraps, flowers and other natural colors into stunning prints. How to prepare fabric before printing? How to get a variety of natural colors? Different ways to make prints, how to color correct? And was taught to use WashCare. Information was given on the use of interesting dyes such as organic dyes on clothes and food materials such as tea bags, onion peels and pomegranate peels.

Dot mandala art on waste bottle workshop Participating women entrepreneurs were taught by instructor Komal Desai how to transform old glass bottles into beautiful dot mandala art paintings, planters, vases, show pieces and much more. Mandala art is used in many spiritual traditions as an important tool for meditation.

Jyotsna Gujarati, president of the women’s wing of the chamber, presented the outline of the programme. The entire program was coordinated by Secretary Shikha Mehra. Group Chairperson Dr. Bandana Bhattacharya, Women’s Wing Advisor Roma Patel and members Roshni Taylor and Shikha Mehra introduced the four coaches. The trainers answered various questions asked about the craft of women entrepreneurs and then the workshop came to an end.