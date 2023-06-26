Surat: One and a half inches of rain in Mangrol and half an inch in Bardoli in four hours

Amidst the forecast of rain in Surat city-district, a wave of happiness has returned among the farmers due to one and a half inches of rain in four hours in Mangrol taluka and half an inch in Bardoli. Sporadic winds blew in other talukas.

According to the spokesperson of flood control, rain was predicted by the Meteorological Department in Surat district. Amidst this forecast, pre-monsoon activity has started and for the last two days, we are witnessing rainy season but no rain. According to the weather, there is a possibility of rain now. Today also similar weather was recorded throughout the day.

In the midst of this weather, Mangrol tehsil of Surat district received one and a half inches of rain in 4 hours from 12 noon to 4 pm. Farmers became happy when half an inch of rain water fell in Bardoli tehsil. Apart from this, other talukas and Surat city experienced a cold wave amidst the clouds. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Surat city and district for the next three days.

Night temperature drops by three degrees amid rain

In Surat city, the day temperature dropped to around 32 degrees and the night temperature dropped to three degrees amid rain. According to the spokesperson of the Meteorological Office, today the maximum temperature of Surat is 32.8 degrees, the minimum temperature is 26.0 degrees, the humidity in the air is 71 percent, the air pressure is 1001.7 millibars and the wind is 10 km per hour from the south-west direction. Running at speed. On an average, the night temperature of Surat city was recorded between 28 and 29 degrees. Due to the effect of the rainy season, the temperature decreased by three degrees today.