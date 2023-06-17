Surat: One killed, two injured due to boiler explosion in yarn making company

A boiler blast took place in a yarn manufacturing company located at Sachin Hojiwala Industry in Surat. Due to this, 3 laborers working there were seriously injured, one of whom died on the spot. While the condition of one of the two injured admitted to the Civil Hospital remains critical.

Three laborers were seriously injured in a boiler explosion at Lavkush Yarn Company located in the city’s Sachin Hojiwala Industries, in which one laborer died on the spot. Two other laborers were immediately taken to the New Civil Hospital for treatment. At present, the Sachin police is further investigating the matter.

25 year old youth died

According to the information, a boiler exploded in Lavkush Yarn Company located in Sachin area of ​​Surat at around 9 am today. In which laborer Pappu Safai Lal Yadav died. He was 25 years old and lived in a residence located in Sachin area. Along with this, two laborers were also injured. Anand Ramprakash and Bijendra Singh are undergoing treatment at the New Civil Hospital.

Alarm does not sound at certain temperature

Yarn bobbins are kept in the boiler. It is heated to a certain temperature. An alarm sounds when the set temperature is reached. However, no alarm went off in the boiler today and as the temperature rose, there was an explosion. Pappu Yadav got hit very close to the boiler and died.