Surat: Only two inches of rain flooded the roads in Vesu area.

Surat city received two inches of rain this morning, exposing the municipality’s pre-monsoon campaigns. The main road in the posh Vesu area of ​​the city was flooded. Apart from this, the drivers got stuck in Ashwanikumar Garanala of the city, due to just two inches of rain, many areas of the city have been waterlogged and people are facing problems.

The second spell of rain in Surat disrupted the pre-monsoon works of the Surat Municipal Corporation. The pre-monsoon operation also failed with only two inches of rain in Vesu area of ​​Surat’s most developed Athva zone. In Vesu, one and a half to two feet of water was flooded on the road leading to the Bhagwan Mahavir College campus. The water-logging in this traffic-bustling area worsened the condition of the people.