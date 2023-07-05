Surat: Only two inches of rain flooded the roads in Vesu area.

Surat city received two inches of rain this morning, exposing the municipality’s pre-monsoon campaigns. The main road in the posh Vesu area of the city was flooded. Apart from this, the drivers got stuck in Ashwanikumar Garanala of the city, due to just two inches of rain, many areas of the city have been waterlogged and people are facing problems.
The second spell of rain in Surat disrupted the pre-monsoon works of the Surat Municipal Corporation. The pre-monsoon operation also failed with only two inches of rain in Vesu area of Surat’s most developed Athva zone. In Vesu, one and a half to two feet of water was flooded on the road leading to the Bhagwan Mahavir College campus. The water-logging in this traffic-bustling area worsened the condition of the people.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
<p dir="ltr" lang="gu">Only two inches of rain flooded the road in Vesu area of developed eighth zone of Surat municipality - The rains in Surat exposed the pre-monsoon work of the municipal system <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Surat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#surat</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuratCorporation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuratCorporation</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SMC</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/monsoonseason?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#monsoonseason</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Monsoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Monsoon</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PremonsoonWork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PremonsoonWork</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://t.co/BUqNz1Fz8F">pic.twitter.com/BUqNz1Fz8F</a></p> — Gujarat Samachar (@gujaratsamachar) <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/gujratsamachar/status/1676520999666237440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 5, 2023</a> <p>Surat city received torrential rain in the morning, causing water-logging in low-lying areas. Especially in Ashwinikumar area, there was a lot of damage due to water flowing on the road. People leaving for work early in the morning also faced problems.</p> <p><strong>Students faced problems due to waterlogging</strong></p> <p>Rain was recorded in the city in the morning. Roads were flooded in some areas. About one and a half to two feet of water was flooded on the Garnala to Ashwini Kumar road. Due to water filling near the school gate, it became difficult for small children to go to school. Schools were so flooded that mothers had to carry their children in their arms to get them into the school. A lot of water logging was seen around the school gate itself. School going students had to face difficulties.</p> <p><strong>Vehicles were stopped due to water logging on the road</strong></p> <p>Due to the rains that started early in the morning, the Ashwini Kumar Road was again flooded. Vehicles including rickshaws were seen closed due to rise in water level. When the vehicles stopped, people had to push the vehicles out of the water. Due to more than two feet of water in Garnala, vehicles are facing difficulty in getting out. Traffic was stopped as rickshaws and other small vehicles could not pass through.</p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>