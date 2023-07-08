Surat: Order to give 30 thousand rupees per month to the son living in Mumbai to the 93 year old mother

Surat Family Court Principal Judge Mansoori Mohd. Hanif Noor Mohd. has approved the request under the Domestic Violence Act by a 93-year-old mother against Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant son, daughter-in-law for property grabbers and ordered the son from the date of the application 30,000 has to be paid monthly.

After the death of 93-year-old woman Manuben (name changed) husband in a posh society in Adajan area in 1987, a chartered accountant son encroached upon the property worth about 8 to 10 crores in Surat-Mumbai in the name of the widowed mother. Was. The old woman lives with her sister in Dumas after being evicted from the house where the old mother used to live. Who sought maintenance against his son and daughter-in-law under the Domestic Violence Act. Earlier, in an application filed before the District Social Defense Officer under the Senior Citizens Maintenance Act, the son had agreed to pay Rs 30,000 as maintenance to the old mother. But then stopped paying.

Therefore, the old mother sought interim maintenance as the main application was pending before the family court. It was said in the hearing that the son is living a life of luxury. Uses expensive cars like BMW. Even though the old mother is suffering from many diseases, the son does not take care of her.