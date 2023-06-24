Surat: Order to pay a total compensation of Rs 2.18 crore to the heirs of 9 deceased

Assistant Judge and Additional Sessions Judge of the Vehicle Accident Claims Tribunal Pranav S. Dave has approved the demand for accident compensation made by the heirs of the nine deceased who were seriously injured in the triple crash between two cars and a luxury bus on the Vadodara-Karjan highway. In the accident that took place seven years ago on Highway No. 8, a total compensation of Rs 2.18 crore was ordered to the driver, the owner and the insurance company.

Vikas Shyamlal Gehlot, Lakshmi alias Rinku Vikas Gehlot, minor Aarav, Mannat alias Meethi Vikas Gehlot and Sanjay Kumar Jawanmal Rathod, minor Yuvikumar Sanjay Rathod, Salen Rathod, relatives of Shyamlal Gehlot living in Pandesara Jalaram Nagar Gujarat Housing Board development. Minors Minalben Rathod and Kailash Vajaram Solanki were going from Pavagadh to Surat in Fortuner and Swift car on 6-11-2016. Meanwhile, a triple accident took place between the two cars and a Rajasthan passing luxury bus between Vadodara-Karjan village on National Highway No. 8. In which complainant Shyamlal Gehlot’s son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, grandson, daughter, son-in-law and his son-daughter and Kailash Vajaram Solanki died of serious injuries.

Therefore, the elderly parents of the deceased Sanjay Kumar Rathod, Javanlal Bhuraji Rathod and his wife Kanyadevi have demanded 1.20 crores and the heirs of the other 9 deceased have filed a complaint against the driver and owner of the Swift car, Fortuner car and luxury bus and the insurance company. Separate accident compensation was sought through Sony.

1.17 crore to the parents of deceased Sanjay Kumar Rathod and 5.26 lakh to the heirs of deceased UV Kumar, 51.39 lakh to the heirs of deceased Salen Rathod, 4.82 lakh to the heirs of Mannat alias Meethi Gehlot after the completion of the hearing of the case. 5.26 lakh to the heirs of Minalben, 14.97 lakh to the heirs of Laxmi alias Rinku Gehlot, 4.82 lakh to the heirs of Aarav Gehlot and 14.81 lakh to the heirs of Kailash Vajaram Solanki. The court has ordered a total accident compensation of Rs 3 crore along with interest to the heirs of the deceased.