Surat: Organized Shri Hanuman Chalisa Yuva Katha at Mota Varachha

Shri Hanuman Chalisa Yuva Katha will be organized from May 31 to June 6 at Gajera Maidan located at Mota Varachha on the banks of Suryaputri Tapi river in Mota Varachha area of ​​Surat city. Shastri Hariprakashdas Swami of Sadangpur Dham will entertain thousands of people with Katha.

Giving information about what special arrangements have been made for the people in this story and what will be the attractions in the story, the organizers said that this story will make the people feel that Sri Kashtabhanjandev Hanumanji, who was enthroned in Sadangpur Dham, is present here. This story will be from 31 May to 6 June from 8.30 to 11.30 pm. In this story, the glory of Hanumanji Maharaj in Sanatan Hindu religion reached to the masses, keeping all societies together with the aim of building an excellent nation, national devotion and spiritual devotion should be manifested in the youth and youth to stay away from addiction and Hanuman Dada The story has been organized with the aim of walking towards the right path by considering God as your ideal.

According to the organisers, in today’s era, when the youth consider Hanuman Dada as their ideal, then this story has been named Yuva Katha so that more and more youth can connect with this story. The aim is to introduce the youth to the divine characters of Shri Kastbhanjan Dada through Katha. The purpose of the story is to de-addiction to the youth as well as a combination of patriotism and devotion. National Anthem will also be sung daily before the Katha. Work is underway on a plan so that more than 25,000 people can sit and listen to Dada’s story at the Katha Sthal. Apart from this, arrangements have been made including parking of people’s vehicles.