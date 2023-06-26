Surat: Out of three siblings who went to bathe in Tapi river, 8 year old innocent drowned

One of the three siblings who went to bathe in Tapi river near Katargam Lanka Vijay Ghat in Surat drowned. Due to grazing buffaloes near the house, his three children also went to the river bank with their father and one of the three children died after taking a dip in the Tapi river. There was mourning in the family due to the death of the son.

According to the information, Mukeshbhai Rathod, who lives near Katargam Lankavijay Hanuman Temple, works as a cattle herder in a buffalo stable. Mukeshbhai went to the banks of the Tapi river behind the Warigriha to graze the buffaloes and bathe as usual. Meanwhile, his three children Mehul (8 years old), Anmol (5 years old) and Manisha (12 years old) also came with him. The father of the three children was busy bathing the cattle. Meanwhile, the elder sister and her two brothers had to bathe in the water of the Tapi river. Meanwhile, 8-year-old Mehul drowned after going into deep water.

The 12-year-old sister and 5-year-old brother came out of the Tapi river, but 8-year-old Mehul drowned in the water and went missing. In such a situation, father Mukeshbhai felt that he might have come out of the water and gone home. That’s why when the father called every member of the house and inquired, there was no trace of Mehul even from the house. So, presuming that he had drowned in water, called the fire department.

Father Mukeshbhai informed the fire department about the incident and the fire department’s fleet reached the spot. The fire brigade team reached the spot and searched the river. Meanwhile, the dead body of 8-year-old Mehul was found in the river. On the death of their son, the family wept bitterly and drowned in grief.