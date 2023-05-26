Surat: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri is staying at the farm house of this industrialist!

Arrangements have been made for the stay of Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in the farm house of Lavji Badshah, who is at the forefront of social and religious events of Patidar community and is called Bhamasha. Earlier, arrangements were to be made for his stay at a farm house in Vesu area near Surat airport. After landing at Surat airport yesterday, Baba Bageshwar directly reached Gopin Farm for night rest.

Industrialist Lavji Badshah’s Gopin Farmhouse in Abrama is designed like a 5-star hotel. This farmhouse is very luxurious. From the seating arrangements to the swimming pool in the farm house, all the arrangements are very attractive. During the construction of the farm house, many items were imported from countries like Italy.

Lavji Badshah has spent crores of rupees on the interior design. Many antiques were imported from abroad. It is said that an entire cargo ship full of exotic ingredients was brought in to make Gopina Farms. The interior decoration of the farm house was decided with foreign things.

Who is Lavji Badshah?

Talking about Surat based diamond industrialist and builder Lavji Badshah, he has donated huge amount to various hospitals and charitable institutions. He has also made many efforts to eliminate customs. The birth rate of daughters in Patidar society was very low, to increase it, he started ‘Beti Bachao Abhiyan’. They also contribute a lot in religious events. Loveji Badshah is the owner of property worth thousands of crores.

Lavji Badshah has been continuously associated with BJP. According to experts, he directly or indirectly contributes to the programs related to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Also he is a Patidar leader.