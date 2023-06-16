Surat: Part of the roof of a dilapidated building collapsed due to strong wind in the city.

Change in the weather is being seen in the city since morning. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, strong wind speed is being seen in the city even today. Dilapidated houses have already been given notice. A part of the roof of a dilapidated building fell on a bike rider in Mughalisara area of ​​Central Zone.

young man got head injury

A motorist was passing by a moped in Mughalisara area, when suddenly a part of the roof of a ground plus two-storey house collapsed. Whose debris fell on the driver’s head and while the vehicle was moving, the driver fell away from the vehicle. Due to strong winds, some parts fall like this. When the young man fell down, the people around came running.

taken to hospital for treatment

According to the local people, due to the wind, part of the roof of a dilapidated building fell. Seeing the young man bleeding, 108 ambulances were called. After this the young man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The young man had lost a lot of blood due to a serious head injury. The young man was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state.