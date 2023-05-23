Surat: PCR van driver’s son cracks UPSC

In the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) result 2022 declared today, 16 candidates from Gujarat have made it to the top 1000. In this Surat youth Mayur Parmar got 823rd rank in the country and 9th rank in Gujarat. The special thing is that Mayur’s father Rameshbhai is a head constable in the police department and is the driver of a PCR van. Mayur has passed the UPSC exam in Gujarati literature. Mayur was preparing for UPSC exam for the last 4 years.

I give the credit of my success to my father

Mayur Parmar said that I have cracked UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022, I have 823rd rank in it. There is no rank in Gujarat, but according to the students who are in SPIPA, I am ranked 9th. After graduation I did civil engineering and worked on contract basis for 3 months. Usually I prefer to study at night because no one disturbs at this time. Initially there was lack of proper direction but then solved previous MCQ papers and practiced more and more. Also I met seniors, learned from them and passed this exam. I am still not satisfied with this rank and will try another one in which I will get a better rank. I give the credit of my success to my father.

Now I will salute my son: Mayur’s father

Mayur’s father Rameshbhai said that I am a driver and when I meet an officer, I have to salute him. I saluted my son today. What can be a greater joy for a father than this? Now if I find my son on duty somewhere, I will salute him wearing a special uniform. He was working hard continuously for the last four-five years. He was not coming for any marriage or any place and he told me that dad, I have one aim to clear UPSC and those who have worked hard for five-seven years in this field have got the result.

Recruitment on 1011 posts

UPSC conducted the Personal Interview of Civil Services 2022 candidates in 03 phases, the third and final phase of which ended on May 18, 2023. As per the Civil Services Main Result 2022 declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), around 2,529 candidates who qualified in the Civil Services preliminary and main examination were called for interview. UPSC has recruited 1011 posts including IAS, IPS under Civil Services Examination 2022.