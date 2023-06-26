Surat: People caught and thrashed a mobile snatcher in Khatodara area

Mobile snatchers are snatching mobile phones indiscriminately in the city. Mobile snatchers are active in most areas of the city. People are getting angry about this. When a mobile snatcher was caught in Khatodara area, people thrashed him and later burnt his bike.

one sniper managed to escape

Two mobile snatchers came on bike in Khatodara and were running away after snatching the mobile from hand. Meanwhile, people caught a snatcher after he fell from the bike. and beat him up. He managed to escape as soon as he fell from the second bike. One failed to escape and was thrashed by the people. But angry people burnt his bike which was left there.

Police need to be proactive

Mobile snatchers are often seen riding bikes in overspeed in Surat. A person is standing and talking on the phone with a mobile phone in his hand or sometimes even in a moving bike, he snatches the mobile phone from the hand of the person talking on the phone. Such cases are coming up in different areas of the city. Stealing mobile phones, they escape in film style so fast that no one even gets their hands on them. The police should also keep an eye on those who drive at such over speed and the youths who ride the bike at full speed should be stopped and questioned continuously.