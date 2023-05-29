Surat: People were seen hanging from the door of the bus like sheep in the city bus, video viral

The controversial video of Surat city’s city bus has surfaced many times. At the same time, another video has gone viral on social media. In which people are seen traveling by hanging from the door of the bus. The corporation does not seem to be taking this matter seriously.

the guys did a dangerous ride

Separate routes have been fixed for city buses in Surat. The corporation has also noticed that more people are traveling on some routes, now in the video which has gone viral, it is clearly visible that students and other people are traveling by hanging on the gate of the bus. If one’s hand is released under these circumstances, the fall can result in serious injury or even death.

Passengers filled the bus like sheep

Two times more passengers are seen in the city bus than the seating capacity of the passengers. It is clearly visible in the viral video that more passengers than KPCT are traveling inside the bus, due to which other passengers are forced to travel by hanging on the door of the bus risking their lives. Bus conductors need to take this matter very seriously, but it is not surprising that many times passengers lose their lives due to negligence.