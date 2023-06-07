Surat: PI threatens drug peddlers from public platform in an event in Rander

A grand program was organized by motivational speaker Munawar Jama at Sultania Gymkhana in Rander area of ​​Surat. In which PI Atul Sonara of Rander police station was specially invited. During this, a heart touching address was given by PI from the public platform for Rander area infamous for drugs. In which he publicly said from the stage, “I swear to Allah, I swear to God, if drug sellers or peddlers get my hands on me, I will not leave.” Also said about the motivational speaker Munawar Jama that Allah Tala has specially sent him here today to free the youth from the clutches of drugs.

Heartwarming speech by Rander PI

The youth in Surat have been getting addicted to drugs for a long time, so the Surat city police has been running a ‘No Drugs in Surat’ campaign for a long time, under which the police is taking strict action against liquor vendors and illegal drug sales. Is.. Especially in all this, Surat’s Rander area has become quite infamous for the sale and consumption of drugs.

The local police and the city police are running a special operation to eliminate the drug empire from Rander. Meanwhile, a public meeting was organized two days ago by Munawar Jama, the general speaker of the Muslim community, at the Sultania Gymkhana ground in Rander area. In the program, Rander PI Atul Sonara was invited as a special guest by the Muslim community and asked to address from the public platform. At that time PI Atul Sonara had given a heart touching address on intoxication from the public platform.

Drug peddlers and smugglers will not be spared

From the platform of the program, PI Atul Sonara warned the drug dealers that drug addiction has to be eradicated from the Rander area. For this, while Surat police and Rander police are taking strict action, on the other hand, if I catch drug peddlers or drug peddlers in Rander area, I swear to Allah, I swear to God, I will not spare anyone.

Motivational speaker requested to wean youth away from drugs

In a public program organized to listen to motivational speaker Munavir Jama, PI Atul Sonara further said that for the last three days I have seen that people are sending posters of his program on WhatsApp stories and social media to listen to Jama Saheb. I have heard a lot about Munawar Jama so I request Jama sahib from public platform that 5 to 10 percent youth of my Rander area are addicted to drugs. So you have to get them out of this bondage. You have to advise all the people sitting here how to get out of this kind of mess and that is why Allah Ta’ala has sent you here in Rander area.