Surat: PI warns drug peddlers from public platform in an event in Rander

A grand program was organized by motivational speaker Munawar Jama at Sultania Gymkhana in Rander area of ​​Surat. In this, PI Atul Sonara of Rander police station was specially invited. During this, a heart touching address was given by PI from the public platform for Rander area infamous for drugs. He publicly said from the stage, “I swear to Allah, I swear to God, if I get hold of drug peddlers or drug peddlers, I will not quit.”

Speechless speech by Rander PI

The youth in Surat have been getting addicted to drugs for a long time, so the Surat city police has been running the ‘No Drugs in Surat’ campaign for a long time. Under this, the police is taking strict action against liquor sellers and illegal sale of drugs. Especially in all this, Surat’s Rander area has become quite infamous for the sale and consumption of drugs.

The local police and the city police are running a special operation to eliminate the drug empire from Rander. From the platform of the program, PI Atul Sonara warned the drug dealers that drugs have to be eradicated from the Rander area. For this, while Surat police and Rander police are taking strict action, on the other hand, if drug peddlers or drug peddlers are caught in Rander area, they will not be spared.

Motivational speaker requested to wean youth away from drugs

In a public program organized to listen to motivational speaker Munavir Jama, PI Atul Sonara further said that for the last three days I have seen that people are sending posters of his program on WhatsApp stories and social media to listen to Jama Saheb. I have heard a lot about Munawar Jama so I request Jama sahib from public platform that 5 to 10 percent youth of my Rander area are addicted to drugs. So you have to get them out of this bondage. You have to advise all the people sitting here how to get out of this kind of mess and that is why Allah Ta’ala has sent you here in Rander area.