Surat: PM Mitra Park A historic moment in the industrial development of Gujarat, the beginning of a new revolution in the textile sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project ‘P.M.’ The ‘MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel-PM MITRA) Park’ will be set up in seven states of the country, under which the state in Surat for the construction of PM MITRA Park on 1141 acres at Wansiborsi, Jalalpore Taluk, Navsari, Gujarat. The MoU was signed between the Central Govt.

The MoU was held at the convention hall of Veer Narmad University in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Industries Minister Piyush Goyal. The park to be realized at Vansi Borsi will have an integrated textile value chain from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to apparel manufacturing under one roof. A world class ‘plug and play’ infrastructure will be available. There will be a triple confluence of training, research and innovation. The park will boost exports by encouraging healthy competition in the textile sector.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a global textile hub. He P.M. Through Mitra Park, the textile industry, which is one of the oldest industries in the world, has taken the path of modernization to suit the present times and keep pace with the times to come. With the mantra of ‘Sauna Saath, Sauna Vikas, Sauna Vishwas and Sauna Prayas’, the Central and State Governments have marched ahead on the path of development and are gearing up for overall development. Gujarat’s textile industry will also get a boost from the Integrated Apparel Park and new employment opportunities will be created across the state including South Gujarat. He expressed confidence that with the fast pace of development, PM Mitra Park will reach a new milestone of ‘Atmanirbhar Gujarat for Atmanirbhar Bharat’. He said that P.M. Mitra Park will realize the vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the World’. Vansiborsi in Navsari district has been selected as the most suitable for textile park, the park to be realized here in 1141 acres will be a new hope for the development of the state including South Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that PM Mitra Park will be a unique industrial model, where central and state governments will work together to increase investment in the textile industry, promote innovation, create employment opportunities, create . India is a global center of textile production and export. All the benefits available under the Industrial Promotion Policy will be made available in the park. Appreciating the development of Gujarat, the Minister said that Gujarat is leading in areas like Logistics, National Start Up Index, good governance, ease of doing business, exports and has witnessed phenomenal development in infrastructure. He said P.M. Mitra Park will provide world-class ‘plug and play’ infrastructure in Navsari district and promote circular economy. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said Gujarat, which accounts for 5 per cent of the country’s population and 6 per cent of its geographical area, contributes 8.4 per cent to the country’s GDP. He further said that with the concept of PM Mitra Park, the Prime Minister has ensured a bright future not only for the existing business groups but also for the generations to come. A bridge connecting Abhava to Ubrat has also been approved, which will provide smooth connectivity to the textile industry. He expressed his resolve to be a leader in making Vansi Borsi Park one of the seven parks of the country functional by making intensive efforts.

MP CR Patil said that the state government has developed a system of providing facilities to the industrialists and traders even before memorandum or demand is raised. A clear example of this is the decision to increase the price of water by only three percent every year, giving great relief to industrialists. He said that in view of the enthusiasm and demand of industrialists for investment in this park, 1141 acres of land would be reduced, so there would be a dire need for more land. The state of Gujarat has been the most favorable state for business protection for entrepreneurs. Gujarat has emerged as the best state for investment, while Surat has the largest pool of skilled workers in the industry, which will greatly benefit the state’s economy.

On the occasion, a brochure detailing the vision and mission of PM Mitra Park was unveiled by dignitaries including the Chief Minister and the Union Industries Minister. Along with this, everyone saw the demonstration of the video film giving information about ‘PM Mitra Yojana’.

Prominent textile industrialists Punit Lalbhai (Arvind Mills) and Balkrishna Goenka (Welspun Group) expressed their happiness and enthusiastic responses to the PM Mitra Park at the event. A large number of businessmen present at the event showed their enthusiasm for investment.

PM Mitra Park will be implemented in seven states of the country

The parks will be set up in seven states selected for the parks on the basis of high criteria by the Union Ministry of Textiles. Tamil Nadu (Virudhunagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navsari), Karnataka (Kalburgi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) and Maharashtra (Amravati). The world-class industrial infrastructure at PM Mitra Park will attract ‘state-of-the-art technology’ and promote foreign direct investment (FDI) and local investment in the textile sector.