Surat: Police arrested the kidnapped woman who escaped with a 3-year-old child in a few hours

The incident of abduction of a child has come to light from Smeer Hospital in Surat. A three-year-old child accompanying the pregnant mother was abducted by an unknown woman. As a result, the Varachha police swung into action and caught the woman within a few hours.

The whole incident was captured in CCTV

Yesterday, a pregnant woman had come to the hospital for delivery at Smeer Hospital under Varachha police station area. The woman was kept in the MNCU ward. Where an unknown woman caught sight of her three-year-old son who came with a pregnant woman. As soon as she got a chance, the woman lifted the child in her lap and started walking outside the hospital. The pallu of the saree was also covered over the child so that no one could see. After this, the child was taken out of the hospital and ran away sitting in a rickshaw. The entire incident was captured in CCTV.

Varachha police caught the woman

When the three-year-old child of the woman admitted to the hospital for delivery went missing, the family first searched a lot in the hospital but the child was not found. The child was last seen in the ward, but security personnel were eventually informed after the child went missing. After informing the Varachha police, the Varachha police team became active in search of the child and on the basis of CCTV footage and after questioning the rickshaw pullers, the woman who kidnapped the child was caught within a few hours.

wave of happiness in the family

On one hand the mother gave birth to another son and on the other hand the three year old son went missing. On one side the joy of having a child and on the other the sorrow of losing the child, the family was immersed in grief. The family was worried, the Varachha police took the matter seriously and with immediate effect formed separate teams to search.

Within minutes, information was received about where the woman had gone. After getting the location of the woman, the team swung into action and arrested her. A wave of happiness was seen in the family as the child was found within a few hours.