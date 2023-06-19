Surat: Police busted a gang making duplicate Aadhaar cards

SOG and PCB of Surat City Police raided a mobile shop under Gulshan-e-Raza Masjid at New Kamela near Sanjaynagar and caught five members of duplicate Aadhaar card gang and seized 163 Aadhaar cards, 44 PAN cards, 167 election cards Seized 85 birth cards. Certificates and other documents have been recovered from them.

Based on the facts received Surat City Police and SOG of PCB raided AK Mobile shop under Gulshan-e-Raza Masjid at Sanjaynagar near Naya Kamela where duplicate Aadhaar card making gang Aamd alias Lakhan Mohammad Khan, Mehboob Yakub Shaikh, Waseem Badruddin Shaikh, Noor Wazir Syed and Saqlain Nayembhai Patel were arrested.

This gang used to edit any document in their laptop or computer photoshop for 1500 to 3000 rupees. Police seized 163 Aadhaar cards, 44 PAN cards, 167 election cards, 85 birth certificates and various documents and other items from them, seized a total of Rs 3.27 lakh and password found in the bean folder of his laptop and computer. Took the help of FSL to recover protected files.

Sakleen Naimbhai Patel and Noor Wazir Syed, the five persons who ran this activity for six years, who are authorized agents for making Aadhaar cards, used their IDs to create documents for people in need of fake documents, including Bangladeshis.