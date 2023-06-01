Surat: Police caught three youths carrying pistol openly on Vesu VIP road

Now the era of social media is going on. Every youth has found it easy to make a reel in social media, but this trick sometimes becomes a cause of trouble. One such case has come to the fore in Surat city. In the Vesu area, three teenagers were roaming on a vehicle with a plastic gun in their hand and made a reel out of it.

Youth yearning to dominate social media

Social media platforms have become entertainment for the youth today. Be it Instagram or other social media platforms, youth spend a lot of their time on it. Nowadays it is being seen as if there is a competition to make reels, everyone makes something or the other and makes it viral on social media. The youth is making such efforts to attract the attention of the people.

All the three accused who made the reel are minors

While investigating, the police have arrested the youths who were roaming around with plastic guns. All the three arrested accused are minors. He apologized for this and said that carrying a plastic pistol in public like this was just for fun but no one should do such an absurd act. We apologize for what we did. It is not a good thing to do this kind of act to make a reel in social media. We will never do such an act again and no one should do it in public.

matter of concern to the society

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar said three youths were sitting on a motorcycle in Vesu area and were carrying a plastic gun which looked like a deadly weapon from a distance. Got to know that they are making a reel about it. After watching that reel, we informed our staff and he was immediately nabbed. All the three children seen in the bike are below 18 years of age. In the era of social media, to attract the attention of such young people, they do such activities, which is a matter of concern for the society.