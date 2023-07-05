Surat: Police checkpost set up on flyover bridge to avoid traffic jam

Heavy rains in Surat last week led to several incidents of vehicles colliding on the Ring Road flyover bridge, leading to a long traffic jam. Keeping the matter in mind, the traffic police has set up a traffic police post on the bridge to help the motorists and for smooth traffic management. Two policemen will be continuously present in the cabin to help the drivers. Please tell here that for the first time in Surat, a traffic police post has been set up on a bridge. This post is probably the first post to be commissioned on a bridge or flyover in Gujarat.

Traffic DCP Amitaben Vanani said that there was a traffic problem on the Ring Road Bridge during the monsoon season. To avoid this, this decision has been taken. An iron mesh has been installed in the divider between the bridge along with the traffic police post, patrolling, and now traffic diversion can also be done by removing it. It can be said that such a decision would probably be the first in Gujarat.

Traffic affected from Udhna to Sahara Darwa

Heavy rains are causing frequent traffic jams on the Ring Road flyover bridge. When the police investigated the matter, several incidents of two-wheelers and four-wheelers stopping in the rain came to light. Due to which there was a long queue of vehicles on the bridge. The effect of which was seen in Udhna Darwaza, Sahara Darwaza and also in the cloth market area.

Two jawans will be present at the traffic police post

The traffic police has set up a post on the bridge to help the motorists in case of vehicle collision or stoppage. A cabin has been set up on the Ring Road flyover bridge on the side of the road leading to Sahara Gate. Two policemen will be present in the cabin and they will be able to help the drivers if a vehicle goes astray in heavy rains.

Policemen will continuously patrol by bike

Two policemen on duty at the police post will also call a crane to remove the vehicle, if required. Along with this, the policemen will also maintain the traffic system by continuously patrolling on the bike. Please inform here that there is no traffic police post on any bridge in Surat. This checkpoint has been created due to heavy traffic on the Ring Road Bridge.