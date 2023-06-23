Surat: Police complaint filed against directors of Rudraksh Synthetics located in Sachin GIDC

Rudraksh Synthetics Pvt Ltd located at Sachin GIDC, Surat city was raided. Agriculture officials received 350 kg of semi-coated subsidized fertilizer worth about Rs 2072 from this company. Sachin GIDC’s agriculture officer has filed a complaint against two directors of the company.

According to police sources, on 24/12/2022, on the basis of the instructions of the Joint Director of Agriculture, Surat, at around quarter to one in the afternoon, plot no. Rudraksh Synthetics Pvt Ltd at 5535, Road No. 55, Sachin GIDC was raided. A joint team comprising Deputy Agriculture Director (Retd) CR Patel, Assistant Agriculture Director RB Patel, Assistant Agriculture Director (Cotton) DJ Hansotia, Surat City Agriculture Officer VR Korat and Kamrej Agriculture Officer VR Baldania and Agriculture Officer VR Matalia conducted the inspection.

On site visit, 12 bags of technical urea were found in the company packing of 45 kgs jowar manufactured by GNFC company inside the color store of the company. The bag was having a square stripe of red color with “Technical Urea” printed in white on both sides and the bag having “Technical Grade Urea for Industrial Use Only” printed in black and the logo and name of the GNFC company in red. was printed in

Also, on further investigation, it was found that a black colored plastic barrel with a capacity of about 50 kg was kept in the color store. On opening of these casks which prima facie appeared to be government subsidized semi-coated urea for agricultural use (around Rs 5.92 per kg), further inspection of the color store revealed 24 similar casks of other plastic type. Out of all these casks tested, eight other casks were also found to contain subsidized semi-coated urea supplied by the government mainly for agricultural use.

All the nine samples suspected to be subsidized semi-coated urea were sent to the Chemical Fertilizer Laboratory at Bardoli for testing. All those samples with analytical report dated 31/12/2022 showing positive in semi-coated urea test were confirmed to be government subsidized agriculture semi-coated urea fertilizers.

In this regard, clarification was sought by giving a show cause notice to Rudraksh Synthetics Private Limited on 03/01/2023. Mitul Mehta, a director of the company, sought re-analysis, saying he did not agree with the analysis report. Keeping this in view, the samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis by the Director of Agriculture (DR). In which neem oil was again found in eight samples.

After proper verification and evidence, Surat City Agriculture Officer Vishal Korat on 22/06/2023 against Rudraksh Synthetics Directors Mitul Mehta and Nilesh Visav at Sachin Police Station for illegal use of government subsidized Neem Coated Urea in industrial sector Filed a complaint. Further investigation is being done by PSI DK Solanki of Sachin police station.