Surat: Police performed last rites of father at the hands of innocent girl

Two days ago, after the mother’s death from Corona in Surat, the father also ended his life by hanging himself from a rope on a mango tree. The six-year-old daughter became destitute due to this incident. However, the six-year-old innocent daughter, who has lost the shelter of her parents, is being looked after by the police. The Sarthana police, who took full responsibility of the daughter, has presented an example of humanity by performing the last rites of the father at the hands of a 6-year-old innocent daughter. While a 1-year-old son has been adopted by a couple from Surat.

The couple who adopted the younger brother attended the funeral

According to the Sarthana police, the couple who adopted the girl’s younger brother had come yesterday. The last rites were performed in his presence. Now this couple has returned saying that they will take the responsibility of the girl child as well. Police is taking care of the girl. While another couple has come to the Sarthana police to take the responsibility of the girl child. However, the police will take all necessary steps and hand over the girl.

Father committed suicide two days ago

A man’s body was found hanging from a mango tree on the bank of a canal between Puna-Saroli BRTS Junction and Vanamali Junction. People on morning walk saw this scene and called the city police control room and informed that a dead body of a man was hanging from a mango tree and a five-six year old little girl was standing near the dead body, who was crying continuously. Has been

The girl was crying continuously after seeing the father’s dead body hanging on the noose.

After getting the information that the girl’s age was only six years, the PCR van of Sarthana police was immediately sent to the spot from the police control room. In the investigation done by the police who reached the spot, the innocent girl told her name as Nancy (age 6) and the dead body hanging from the tree belonged to her father Dharmendra Vrajlal Rathod (age 40). On getting further information from Nancy, the policemen and the people present there were surprised.

Police took responsibility of the family

No one from the family of the destitute 6-year-old girl. Therefore, the staff of Sarthana police station has now become the family of the girl child. The employees of the police station are taking full responsibility of the girl child. The police inspector said that we are going to take full responsibility for the education of this girl child. However, today the police are seen as the real family of the girl. The police performed the last rites of her father at the hands of the girl. The police took the innocent girl to the cremation ground and performed the last rites of her father.

Mother has also died in Corona

Police said, the deceased Dharmendra was a resident of Bhavnagar. After returning from Watan on Saturday, Puna-Saroli BRTS stopped between Vanamali Junction and Junction and when Nancy fell asleep at night, she hanged herself. Nancy said that her mother had also died in Corona. His one-year-old younger brother has been adopted by a couple from Surat after his mother passed away. After the death of her father, now the police have become the family of Nancy, who was helpless after the death of her father.