Surat: Police reached the injured camel in Dumas

The case of giving humanity away by the police running after the criminals has come to the fore. A camel got injured at Dumas beach in Surat. So a conscious citizen informed the police.

Surtis sometimes go to Dumas Beach to have fun on weekends or festivals. Tourists visiting here also enjoy horse riding and camel ride. An aware citizen who came here caught sight of an injured camel. So he immediately informed the Dumas police about the incident.

On receiving information about the incident, PI Ankit Somaiya of Dumas police station reached the beach with the team. He was surprised to see the condition of the camel here. He called an immediate effort and rescue team to the beach. Checked all the camels, horses coming to the beach. It was learned that 7 to 8 camels and horses were injured. That’s why he was also treated by a veterinarian. Not only this, strict instructions have been given by the police to keep vigil on the owners of the animals.

The special thing is that this life-saving work of Dumas PI Ankit Soumaiya is commendable. People present on the beach also appreciated the police action. The beach is also regularly patrolled by the Dumas Police to prevent any untoward incident. So that the people coming here can enjoy the beach with safety.