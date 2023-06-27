Surat: Police received a threat in Limbayat, ‘Don’t come here with a warrant!’

Limbayat police had gone to the house of history-sheeter Vishal Wagh to execute a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued by the court. Then Vishal’s family tried to attack the police by threatening them. Limbayat police is investigating by registering an offense of obstructing duty.

According to information received from police sources, Rajubhai Samabhai Dangi works in Limbayat Police. They had gone to Vishal alias Krishna Gorakh Wagh’s house in nearby Nagar yesterday to get the warrant executed. When asked to take Vishal to the police station, a woman named Kavitaben came out of Vishal’s house and threatened the police saying that Vishal does not live here and we do not know Vishal. Threatened not to come here with any summons warrant.

Meanwhile, Raju Bhai said that if there is any man in the house, call him, then Kavita said that run away from here, otherwise they will trap you. At the same time, an old Gorakhnath Dhruvji tiger came out of the house. And he also gathered all the people and said that you run away from here, otherwise I will not let you live. On gathering of people, Rameshbhai informed the police control.

After a few minutes, Gorakhnath again came out of the house and tore the non-bailable warrant in the name of Vishal Wagh from Rajubhai’s hand. Later, when the PCR van arrived, the police took Gorakhnath to the police station and arrested him and Kavitaben on charges of obstructing duty.