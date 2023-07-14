Surat: Police took out a procession in the afternoon of the robber who entered the house with a sword

In Surat, the police has started a campaign to instil fear of the law as soon as the heads of the misguided elements are raised. For some time now, the police have been taking out a procession of the madcap accused to take them to their hideout. At that time, after the arrest of the accused who broke into the house in Pandesara, a procession was taken out from the streets.

The city police has arrested one more accused. Surat police is giving different punishments to the criminals by taking out a procession. In Pandesara, the Taporis entered the house with a sword and looted the young man. Pandesara police arrested Awadhesh Sahni, Ranjit Kalia and took them on foot through the streets and took them in a procession. These criminals have serious crimes like robbery, assault and threats registered against them.

Surat police is teaching a lesson to the accused that if you stay within the purview of the law, you will be benefited in the same way. As if the police are making the accused go around with tied hands. A procession was taken out and a message was given to understand other anti-social elements and stay within the ambit of the law.