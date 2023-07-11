Surat: Police took out a procession of those who spread terror by attacking openly in Godadara

A sense of security was seen on the faces of the people when the police took out a procession of the accused after arresting the anarchic elements who attacked and spread terror in Godadara. Not only this, people are also thanking the police after seeing the mad people apologizing with folded hands.

Surat police took out a procession of the accused in Godadara. In the old enmity, three youths together attacked Dabbu with a sharp weapon like a sword. Dabboo sustained serious injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The accused fled after the late night attack and were arrested by the Godadara police within a few hours. These youths had dominance in their area.

To dispel the fear of miscreants from the minds of the people, the police took out a procession of the accused. Not only this, the accused also apologized to the people with folded hands in front of the khaki uniform of the police. The people of Godadara area appreciated the work of the police and demanded strict punishment for the accused.