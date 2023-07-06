Surat: Police’s night combing in Pandesar, 61 detained with 51 vehicles

Mega combing is done by the police to maintain the law and order situation in Surat city. Combing was done by Surat police at Vighnavansi residence in Pandesara area. 7 different teams of PI, PSI and 46 policemen were formed. In Kambing, 216 houses in 12 buildings were inspected. During this night combing 61 persons were arrested. At least 51 vehicles and weapons such as paddles and swords were also seized.

Combing was done by blocking the entry and exit doors of Vighnavansi residence located at Pandesara Budia Road. Police checked a total of 216 houses in 12 buildings. The people found present were interrogated thoroughly and the residence rooms were searched and checked.

Police checked 85 tenants during night combing. 20 cases of intoxication, 63 suspected cases were investigated. In this way the police arrested 61 people by combing. Legal action was taken by confiscating 51 vehicles as well as weapons like swords and paddles.