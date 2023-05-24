Surat: Preparation for Lok Sabha elections, meeting of office bearers of 8 cities of the state was held

Bharatiya Janata Party has organized an important meeting in Surat. State President CR. Mayors, MLAs, officials of municipal corporations of all the 8 metropolitan cities of the state have been present in the meeting chaired by Patil. Gujarat BJP General Secretary Ratnakar was also present in this meeting. The development works being done in the Municipal Corporation were presented. Along with this, the projects to be started in the coming days were also discussed in detail.

Continuous efforts have been started by the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The work is just not being done organizationally. But efforts are being made to expedite the implementation of the projects for the welfare of the people. So that in the 2024 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to put other issues including Smart City in front of the people, for this, instructions have been given to complete the necessary works first.

Efforts will be made to find out the reasons for the project running at a snail’s pace. Along with this, instructions will also be given on how to speedily implement the upcoming new projects. This meeting is also considered very important regarding the upcoming elections.